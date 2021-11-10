Listen: YN Jay Creates His Own Rendition Of This 1985 Hit Inspired By ‘BMF’ Antagonist Lamar

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Fans are singing a familiar 1980’s R&B tune thanks to Starz drama series BMF.

50 Cent has produced another classic show. Similar to his hit Power franchise, BMF has garnered a lot of attention since its release this fall. The story follows the journey of Big Meech and Southwest T as they grew the Black Mafia Family into a national enterprise from their early beginnings as the notorious 50 Boyz.

Fans have grown a particular interest in the show’s main antagonist, Lamar, portrayed by British actor Eric Kofi Abrefa. This one particular scene from episode 6 has become the show’s most talked about this season.

Lamar gives a dark and twisted performance of Loose End’s 1985 hit “You Can’t Stop the Rain” during the latest episode.

It has since blossomed into a parody trend on TikTok. Now, rapper YN Jay has taken advantage of its virality and created his own rendition inspired by the scene appropriately titled, “Lamar (You Can’t Stop The Rain).”

Detroit rap has found its footing this year with rappers like Tee Grizzley, 42 Dugg, Icewear Vezzo and Babyface Ray. The music industry had not seen Detroit rap blossom in this way since Big Sean’s major debut with Finally Famous in 2011. Detroit’s latest wave of hip hop music is infectious, attracting the likes of their industry peers like Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty who has since taken a major interest in Detroit’s unique sound.

Kash Doll can’t be left out of the discussion. The Detroit rapper has found some success in music with her casual hits like “Ice Me Out” and “Run Me My Money.” Kash Doll joined the cast of BMF as Lamar’s baby mother and initial love interest of Big Meech.

Michigan rapper YN Jay always takes advantage of a viral moment. He first became a viral sensation with his hit song “Coochie Man.” Be sure to listen to his latest song inspired by BMF’s most memorable character, Lamar.

