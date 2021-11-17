Rapper Young Dolph Dead At 36 After Being Shot At Memphis Bakery

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Young Dolph, the rapper born Adolph Thorton, Jr., died today at the age of 36 after being shot at a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Reports first came in on Twitter when witnesses posting videos of a crime scene outside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies shop where various bystanders identified the rappers custom camouflage-wrapped Lamborghini.

Moments later Fox 13 news reporter , Jeremy Pierre tweeted from the scene and confirmed the incident. It is reported that Maurice Hill, owner of the bake shop where the incident happened, also told reporters that Young Dolph walked into the store to purchase cookies when someone suddenly drove up and started shooting.

The rapper was later pronounced dead on the scene. This story is further developing. We will continue to update as more details arrive.

