The 64th Grammy Awards Nominations Prove To Be A Huge Year For Many Artists Like Doja Cat, H.E.R. & Lil Nas X

The 64th Grammy Awards nominations were revealed by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and it is shaping up to be a huge year in music for some artists.

Some of this year’s most talked about artists like Doja Cat, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, and Silk Sonic are stacked with Grammy nominations in various categories. The top nominees include Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Artists included in the highly sought-after Grammy nominations list for the first time include NBA Young Boy for his work on Tyler, the Creator’s single “Wusyaname” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Baby Keem also landed his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and for “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar for both Best Rap Performance and Best RapSong. Saweetie surprises some fans with her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and her single “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat, which was nominated for Best Rap Song.

This year has been a great one for R&B music and the Best R&B Song category proves it. Artists H.E.R., SZA, Giveon, Silk Sonic and Jazmine Sullivan compete for the best R&B song of the year but who will win? One fan says it is “arguably the best category this year.”

To be nominated, artists had to release their music between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021, which is why Adele’s latest album does not qualify for next year’s awards ceremony. This year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist categories were expanded from eight to ten nominees.

Many of the nominated artists shared the news on social media. Doja Cat tweeted, “yo wtf 8?!?!?!,” surprised at the number of nominations she received as if Planet Her wasn’t an amazing body of work.

Similarly, artists Lil Nas X and Lucky Daye shared their joy and shock on the timeline after receiving the news.

The 64th Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 31, 2022. Take a look at the full list of nominations here.

