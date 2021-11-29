Christmas Angels: Giving Back to The Community This Holiday Season

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Atlanta with The Help Of Amerigroup Community Care And 1-800-TruckWreck, Are In Full Swing For This Year Christmas Angels Campaign… And We Want You To Join Us As We Make Christmas Bright For Someone This Holidays Season.

Keep Listening For The Christmas Angel Letter Of The Hour. When You Hear A Letter That Touches Your Heart, Call In And Become A Sponsor.

Christmas Angels Is Being Brought To You By Amerigroup Community Care, 1-800-TruckWreck and Station Tag

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: