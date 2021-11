HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

ATL! It’s time for our voice to be heard! The run-off elections will be Felicia Moore vs. Andre Dickens. Now we are down to two candidates, it is time for you to vote. Check out the closest voting polls near you.

CLICK HERE FOR TO SEE THE CLOSEST VOTING POLL NEAR YOU

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: