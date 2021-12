HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The unbeaten five-time world champion and boxing’s hottest attraction Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his lightweight championship against hard-hitting Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in an explosive showdown. Sunday, December 5 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Live on Pay-Per-View.

ORDER THE FIGHT HERE

