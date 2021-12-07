HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta’s own, Gary Mitchell aka DJ Mix Master Mitch has passed away after his battle with Pancreatic Cancer. DJ Mix Master Mitch was born March 12, 1965 at one of Atlanta’s famous landmarks Grady Hospital. Mix Master had an early love for music “music was all around me… My parents loved music recalling those Friday night card parties (tuna fish & crackers) and you can’t forget those 45’s… man that was it!”

From Bankhead to Buckhead from Hunter St. To Sewell Rd. With More Than 20 Years In The Radio Game DJ Mix Master Mitch stayed grounded in his hometown of Atlanta, GA. Mix Master’s has always credited radio legend, Tom Joyner for being one of the first to believe in him and his abilities. Being a DJ has always been Mix Master’s love… from the early days at Southwest High School to the later days at B.E. Mays High In Atlanta Ga.

Mix Master Mitch believed “no matter if it’s 2 people or 25,000 those 2 people will tell 25,000 if you did not give them a great show”.

Classix 102.9’s DJ Mix Master Mitch was loved in his community and will be missed by friends, family, & listeners.

DJ Mix Master Mitch Passes Away At Age 56 was originally published on myclassixatl.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: