You Are Invited to An Advanced Screening Of A Journal For Jordan

Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family.

