Sad News: Rap Pioneer Kangol Kid of U.T.F.O. Has Died

It’s never a good time to hear about a passing, but it hits especially hard during the holidays – a time where we all take a moment to get a bit closer to the friends and loved ones that truly make life worth living.
|| RELATED: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021 ||
|| RELATED: 15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie ||
With that said, our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to the family of Shaun Shiller Fequiere, best known to veteran Hip-Hop fans as Kangol Kid, a member of U.T.F.O., Full Force and a leader of rap culture in its early years. He was 55.
Kangol Kid was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in February 2021 and immediately started chemotherapy. Unfortunately, his condition worsened toward the end of the year, and in October, he was hospitalized in preparation for surgery.
“I’m hearing Kangol passed,” Silk told HipHopDX via text. “I was on with Mix Master Ice last night. Trying to find out.” He returned just 20 minutes later with, “RIP KANGOL KID. He passed at 3:02 a.m. My prayers go out to my brother who fought a battle of colon cancer at Stage 4.”
Silk added that he and Kangol Kid had previously discussed their shared bout with colon cancer.
“Early on, we discussed our fight with this disease because my fight with colon cancer is stage 2. He told me it had spread in October. I encourage all to get your prostate and colon checked. May my brother Kangol Rest In Heaven.”
Kangol Kid got his start in the industry as a breakdancer, but soon became a shining star as part of the U.T.F.O collective. The group enjoyed success and notoriety as one of the top rap and dance acts in the nation.
Their 1984 single, “Roxanne, Roxanne,” was a smash hit from coast to coast, topping urban music charts as it helped bring even more exposure to Hip-Hop as a force in music. The group’s 1987 album, titled Lethal, became their bestselling project – earning the number one spot as the highest selling album in the United States.
2021 Year In Viral: The 21 Messiest Moments On Social Media
2021 Year In Viral: The 21 Messiest Moments On Social Media
1. Derrick Jaxn Exposed1 of 21
2. Stevie J & Faith's Bad Romance2 of 21
3. Da Baby Gets Cancelled3 of 21
4. Joe Budden Fires His Friends4 of 21
5. Trump Banned From Twitter5 of 21
6. Kanye Looks Like He Was Kidnapped6 of 21
7. Kelly Price Goes Fake Missing7 of 21
8. The LOX Vs Dipset8 of 21
9. Omarion Made The Whole World Dance9 of 21
10. Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Shut Down10 of 21
11. K. Michelle Gets A New Face
11 of 21
12. Lil Baby And Saweetie Dating Rumors (with A Special Word From Quavo)12 of 21
13. Drake Trolls The World With HIs Album Cover
13 of 21
14. Soulja Boy Claims To Own Atari, The Company Responds
14 of 21
We know that CEO of Atari is a dream job, but that honor belongs to Wade Rosen— Atari (@atari) August 20, 2021
15. Lil Boosie Won't Leave Lil Nas X Alone *Graphic Language*15 of 21
16. Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III16 of 21
17. Nick Cannon Tries To Replenish Earth.. All By Himself17 of 21
18. ..And This Guy's Terrible Self-Defense Videos18 of 21
19. 'Squid Game' Took Over The World19 of 21
20. James Harden Got Thick20 of 21
21. Summer Walker Gives Her Baby Daddy Back to the Streets21 of 21
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Sad News: Rap Pioneer Kangol Kid of U.T.F.O. Has Died was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com