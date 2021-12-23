Regina King To Star In Upcoming Netflix Biopic ‘Shirley’ Alongside Lance Reddick & Terrence Howard

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Regina King will star and produce upcoming Netflix biopic, Shirley.

The award-winning actress stars as political figure Shirley Chisholm and produces the film through her Royal Ties Productions. Lance Reddick, from the John Wick franchise, and Terrence Howard are set to co-star.

Shirley follows the story of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, as the first Black Congresswoman, the first Black woman to run for President of the United States, and the cost of accomplishment on the journey for Shirley herself. The film will also tell the story of Chisholm’s boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best.

The Netflix film is written and directed by John Ridley. It will also star Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann and André Holland.

King has her hands full directing and producing several projects into the new year.

Deadline reported that King will also produce and direct the film adaptation of the Image Comic Series Bitter Root, which is set during the Harlem Renaissance and follows the Sangeryes, an estranged monster hunting family who reunite to defeat an unimaginable evil.

King will also direct the first three episodes and executive produce A Man in Full alongside writer/showrunner David E. Kelley. According to Variety, the upcoming Netflix series is based upon the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. The story follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker, who faces sudden bankruptcy. Croker’s political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

No release date has been set yet. We will keep you updated as more information is released.

