HOT 107.9 $1000 CASH GRAB!

1. Listen Monday through Friday

2. Answer 10 trivia questions in 60 seconds.

3. You get $107 for playing. Get them all right, you win the $1,000 jackpot.

4. Listen to play along and win weekdays at 11:30 am, 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm ET

5. Text the word “ATL” to 71007 to get your FREE weekly answer.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The HOT 107.9 CASH GRAB ends on March 2, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

