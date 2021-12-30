Honoring Her Crown: Jada Pinkett Smith Embraces Hair Loss Struggles On Social Media

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith shares intimate details of her personal struggles often on Facebook’s Red Table Talk. More recently, she has been extremely candid about her journey with alopecia.

In September, the actress and media personality shared her hair loss journey on an episode of Red Table Talk featuring guests Tiffany Haddish and Yvonne Orji. Jada has since given fans an update on her life dealing with alopecia in a recent post on Instagram.

“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” Jada said, showcasing the bald patch on her scalp that makes a perfect line on the centre of her head. “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.”

The autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss is referred to as alopecia. Some people suffer from the disorder with age, and fortunately, alopecia isn’t life-threatening and can get better with the right care and treatment.

Pinkett Smith opens up in the post about how hard its become to hide her condition with even more hair falling out. As a result, she has shaved her hair to make it less noticeable, but the line has become even more prominent over time. She playfully added in the caption that she wanted to clear the air now “so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something.”

The actress is making the best of the situation. She also shared how she wants to add some scalp decor to make beauty of the new look.

“But, you know, mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m just gonna make me a little crown,” she expressed. “That’s what mama’s gonna do.”

Jada initially opened up about her struggles with alopecia in 2018 on Red Table Talk where she shared when she began losing hair.

“It was terrifying when it first started,” Jada shared. “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’”

The Red Table Talk episode featuring Haddish and Orji led the women to discussing the liberation they felt in chopping off their hair. Jada also shared that she feels more connected to herself and “the great divine in a special way” since taking the plunge.

Though Jada still looks stunning with her new look, she hasn’t always adored chopping it all off. She has talked about her journey to embracing her short hair in the past. Her inspiration began with her daughter, Willow Smith, shaving her hair. In July, Jada decided to take the leap to match her daughter’s new look, which she had become obsessed with.

Jada posted on Instagram after debuting the new shaven look that her “50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed ”

To slow down the hair loss over the past 3 years, Jada had turned to steroid injections to prevent the acceleration of losing hair so prematurely.

Jada Pinkett Smith can pull off any look! We are happy to see her embrace her new hairstyle despite her condition. She looks so good!

Honoring Her Crown: Jada Pinkett Smith Embraces Hair Loss Struggles On Social Media was originally published on globalgrind.com

