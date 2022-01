HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

RADIO ONE ATLANTA & AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE PRESENT THE REPACK THE BACKPACK BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVE THRU, SATURDAY, JANUARY 8TH FROM 11AM TO 1PM AT THE JOHN H HARLAND BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB LOCATED AT 434 PEEPLS STREET IN ATLANTA.

THIS IS A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE EVENT AND IS TOTALLY CONTACTLESS. YOU MUST HAVE YOUR KIDS IN THE CAR TO RECEIVE YOUR SUPPLIES. COVID-19 TESTING WILL BE AVAILABLE.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE, MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND RADIO ONE ATLANTA

Repack The Backpack: Back to School Drive Thru [1/8] was originally published on majicatl.com

