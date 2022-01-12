Sex Sells: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Debuts Its First Official Trailer

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

20th Century debuts the first trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie. The highly anticipated movie was first announced back in 2017, and fans are finally getting a feature-length film this spring from one of the most watched adult animated series.

The trailer is introduced like a Burger King advertisement filled with tempting shots of various burger ingredients. It quickly cuts to Linda wearing a peculiar burger-bikini costume in an effort to lure more customers in.

“It’s summer and sex sells, baby,” she tells Bob.

The trailer doesn’t highlight too many moments, but the family’s new marketing tactics and the children’s usual antics are still ever-present.

The official synopsis for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, which will follow a similar format to the cartoon series, was released over the weekend.

“The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” ComicBook details of the upcoming film. “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

The 90-second trailer invites fans back into the Bob’s Burger universe after they waited for the film for four years due to Covid-19 delays.

The animated show centers on the Belcher family and their three children. The television series first debuted in 2011. Loren Bouchard co-directed the movie alongside Bernard Derriman.

The upcoming film opens exclusively in theaters May 27, 2022. Watch the official trailer below.

