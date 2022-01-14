Watch: Cordae Talks New Album, Valentine’s Day Plans With Naomi Osaka & More!

The Morning Hustle crew, Headkrack and Lore’l caught up with Cordae during his busy press run. These days the young rapper has a lot to celebrate. His new album, From A Bird’s Eye View released today and were loving what we’ve heard so far! With features from legendary artists like Stevie Wonder and Eminem FABEV is sure to earn its place in your music library.

The 24-year-old’s sophomore debut features 14 tracks and he wants you to know that its not your typical mumble rap without a message. The rapper tweeted this morning, “spent a lot of time, energy and emotion creating this.”

His girlfriend, Naomi Osaka, who just so happens to be a tennis superstar, took to Instagram to show her support for her many congratulating him on all the hard work that went into creating his new album. In the caption she wrote, “Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring. Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things, @cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol).”

Watch our full interview. Cordae shares his writing process, plans for valentine’s day with his bae, the craziest thing he ever did while high and more. Don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content and tune in to The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10am eastern time!

