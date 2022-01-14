Ne-Yo Dishes On His Urban One Honors Hosting Fashion: ‘Imma Be Real Fly’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Ne-Yo keeps a mean suit and hat game, so we expect nothing less than the flyest fashions when he hosts the 4th annual Urban One Honors Award ceremony this MLK Day (January 17) on TV One. This year’ theme is “The Soundtrack of Black America” — a befitting theme for the host who has given us countless hits like So Sick, Sexy Love, Do You and so many more. With honorees Honorees like Jennifer Hudson, Timberland, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Gamble & Huff, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis — it’ going to be a magical and musical evening.

During an Urban One Honors press conference, Ne-Yo revealed his host style fashion-wise and literally. “I was wearing new designers, designers I haven’t worn before,” he revealed when asked about the labels in his in seams throughout the night. And similar to host like Cardi B, J. Lo, and Ciara, we can expect a few wardrobe changes. “Definitely a couple of wardrobe changes. Shoutout to my stylist who helped me put that thing together,” said. With a charming smile, he added, “Imma be fly. Imma be real fly. Shoutout to No IG Jeremy and team.”

When asked by another outlet about any pre-hosting jitters, Ne-Yo responded, “All the pre-hosting jitters. All of them you can imagine definitely were there — huge cast iron butterflies jumping around in my stomach, emergency trips to the restroom.”

“As far as my hosting style, I studied Jamie Foxx, I’ve always loved Jamie Foxx as a host because he always makes it feel so conversational. It doesn’t feel like OK, now let me read this. The way he plays off the audience and the people around I really dig that. Kevin Hart is another person who does really well in the realm of hosting. I had my whole spiel together, and jokes I was going to tell then I found out we weren’t able to have an audience cause ain’t nobody here.”

Catch Urban One Honors Monday, January 17, 2022— Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, at 8/7c on TV One and Cleo TV, a division of Urban One.

