Tiffany Haddish Arrested By Georgia Police, Faces DUI Charge

Well, this definitely isn’t the best way to kick off MLK Weekend.

According to a story by TMZ, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was busted by Georgia’s Peachtree City Police Department around 4 a.m. Friday morning (Jan 14.)

It all started when police received a call about a driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel. Going off a description of the vehicle, they noticed Haddish driving into a neighborhood. She was followed, stopped and arrested for driving under the influence and improper stopping on a roadway. Cops believe she’d been smoking marijuana.

While most of us wouldn’t be in the mood for a photo – much less a mugshot – after being cuffed and taken in by authorities, the comedian managed to muster up a smile while being booked. With that said, it was a short stint in jail for Haddish: Reports say she posted $1,666 to bond out less than three hours after being arrested.

It’s been a turbulent past few months for Tiffany. In addition to her very public split with rapper Common, it’s been reported that she also recently lost her grandmother, in addition to her industry friends like producer Carl Craig and fellow comedian Bob Saget.

