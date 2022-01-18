You Care: Hit-Boy & Kanye West Squash Beef With Lowkey Pete Davidson Diss Record “Eazy”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Okay, everyone, we can stop panicking. Hit-Boy and Ye, aka Kanye West, are no longer “beefing” with each other.

The two exceptional Hip-Hop producers are back on good terms coming together on the lowkey Pete Davidson diss track “Eazy” featuring chronic name-dropper The Game.

Nas’ favorite producer confirmed he joined the Ye and his Red Wing boots in the studio via Instagram with the simple comment, “Me and ye back working.” Hit-Boy also shared images of both of them doing what they do best in the lab with a screenshot of a fan’s tweet stating, “if Ye & Hit-Boy moving like it’s 2012, we definitely in for some HEAT.”

Now, as to why Hit-Boy and Ye were beefing? He revealed West was not happy about him collaborating with Beyoncé. “I haven’t been a fan of Kanye on a personal/ human level since he told me face to face he stopped picking my beats because I worked with Beyoncé,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “This is after I produced n*ggas in paris, clique, and a myriad of other songs / projects for him and his label GOOD Music in the 2 years I was signed with them.”

Kim Kardahian’s ex responded to Hit-Boy’s claims saying, “”I DIDN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PRODUCING FOR BEYONCÉ … I HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE FACT HE WAS SIGNED TO ME AND I DIDN’T KNOW BUT I KNEW JAY AND BEYONCÉ AND HIT-BOY … JUST FOR CLARITY.”

Whatever that means.

We guess nature is healing in the Hip-Hop community, don’t get it twisted; Mr. West is still moving real funny.

Photo: Vivien Killilea / Getty

