Peacock’s Upcoming Drama Series ‘Bel-Air’ Adds Karreuche Tran, Duane Martin & More As Recurring Guest Stars

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Peacock’s highly anticipated drama series Bel-Air announced series new recurring guest stars Karreuche Tran, Duane Martin and more. Bel-Air will premiere on the streaming platform Super Bowl Sunday and the show is already shaping up to be more than fans anticipated.

Tran is set to portray Ivy, a major social media influencer who offers to help Hilary with her budding influencer business. Martin will play Steven Lewis, who is Philip Banks’ campaign manager on his run for LA District Attorney. The two are joined by more guest stars in the upcoming series including April Parker Jones, SteVonté Hart, Joe Holt, Scottie Thompson, Jon Beavers, Tyler Barnhardt and Charlie Hall.

Take a look at the cast updates and their character descriptions below:

Karrueche Tran (Claws, The Bay) will play Ivy, a top-tier social media influencer who offers to help Hilary with her influencer business.

Duane Martin (All of Us, Real Husbands of Hollywood) will play Steven Lewis, Philip Banks’ campaign manager on his run for LA District Attorney. Steven is a seasoned political strategist and has operated in Democratic Party politics for his entire career. He believes that he can help Phil win.

April Parker Jones (If Loving You is Wrong, Supergirl) will play Viola ‘Vy’ Smith, Will’s mother and Aunt Viv’s older sister. Having always put her son first, Vy makes the tough decision to send Will to live with her sister, even though they haven’t spoken in years.

SteVonté Hart (Little Fires Everywhere, Queen Sugar) will play Tray Melbert, Will’s best friend and basketball teammate from West Philly. With Will’s sudden departure to Bel-Air, Tray risks falling victim to the streets of West Philly.

Joe Holt (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Punisher) will play Fred Wilkes, the Police Chief and Lisa’s father. Wilkes and the Banks’ family have run in the same circles for years.

Scottie Thompson (NCIS, Macguyver, 12 Monkeys) will play Angela, an interior designer, newly married to Police Chief and Lisa’s father, Fred Wilkes. Angela tries to navigate her new role in the family.

Jon Beavers (Licorice Pizza, Animal Kingdom) will play Kylo, a social media influencer. He provides Hilary Banks with an interview opportunity to join his influencer house.

Tyler Barnhardt (13 Reasons Why, Tales From The Loop) will play Connor Satterfield, Carlton’s best friend, lacrosse teammate and the most popular kid in school, second to Carlton. Connor crosses boundaries that cause tension between him and Will.

Charlie Hall (Single Drunk Female, Moxie) will play Tyler Laramy, a member of the Bel-Air Academy basketball team and one of Will’s good friends at school. Tyler is known for being the class-clown and pushing his teachers’ buttons.

Catch Bel-Air on Peacock Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, 2022 with three episodes at launch and new episodes released each Thursdays.

Peacock’s Upcoming Drama Series ‘Bel-Air’ Adds Karreuche Tran, Duane Martin & More As Recurring Guest Stars was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: