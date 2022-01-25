HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Us older heads have a tendency to say “this generation doesn’t know how good they have it” and now this generation will be having it a lot easier as changes will be coming to the SAT’s sooner than later.

According the NBC News, the College-Board announced on Tuesday (January 25) that the SAT College-Entrance exam will not only be getting shorter, but would also be going digital as well. Looking to make things easier for this generation and those that follow, the once three-hour paper test will be cut down to a two-hour affair that can be taken online. But don’t get too excited just yet as the test will not be able to be taken from home and students will still have to go to a school or a testing center where a proctor will be present for the duration of the exam.

On the flip side, test takers will be able to use calculators for the entire math section and will get their results in a matter of days as opposed to weeks like in the olden days.

“The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant,” said Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at the College Board.

Well aren’t y’all a lucky bunch.

The College-Board began experimenting with the new online SAT this past November both domestically and internationally, and 80 percent of students who participated said they preferred the online method because it was “less stressful.” Makes you wonder what the other 20% hated about it. Still, it was only a matter of time before this would happen.

“We’re not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform—we’re taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible,” Rodriguez said. “With input from educators and students, we are adapting to ensure we continue to meet their evolving needs.”

The digital SAT will begin internationally in 2023 and be rolled out in the US in 2024.

The SAT Exam Is Set To Get Shorter And Go Digital By 2024 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: