Zaya Wade Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gianna Bryant In Yellow Lakers Jersey Dress

Today marks two years since the world tragically lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a horrific helicopter crash. While the world continues to mourn their passing, Zaya Wade has taken to Instagram to share a touching message in honor of their memory.

Wearing a long, yellow Laker’s jersey dress with the number eight (Kobe’s number) and a long, matching yellow skirt with paisley print, the eldest daughter of Dywane Wade posed in front of a crisp blue sky and shared her emotions on this somber day. She captioned the photo, “always remembering and honoring Kobe and Gianna,” in honor of her family friends.

Zaya also included a lovely selfie of herself in the photo carousel along with her father, Dwyane Wade as well as Vanessa Bryant, and Natalia Bryant as they were all smiles for a beautiful framily photo.

Check out the touching post below.

Proud papa, Dywane Wade, commented on his daughter’s tribute Instagram post, commenting, “Girl Dad!” in reference to his late friend Kobe Bryant’s status as a father of four daughters, and presumably himself as a father of two. Gabrielle Union also commented on her step-daughter’s photo and left a series of red heart emojis to show her love and tribute to her dead friends.

