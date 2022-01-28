Muni Long Announces ‘One Night Only’ Special Valentine’s Day Live Performance With Femme It Forward & Amazon Music

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Following her massive viral hit “Hrs and Hrs,” Muni Long returns with a ‘One Night Only’ special Valentine’s Day live performance in Los Angeles, California.

After a decade of writing multi-platinum hits for various superstars, Priscilla Renea manifests her future as Muni Long. Her latest single reached the top 20 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Muni is partnering with Femme It Forward, an organization working to empower female voices, and Amazon Music to deliver a special, intimate ‘One Night Only’ live performance of her latest music, including her top-charting single “Hrs and Hrs.”

The soaring singer infuses R&B, rap, and pop genres with her stirring, striking and soulful signature style on her debut EP Black Like This, which was released November 2020.

Muni’s inspiring songwriting journey brought her to the point of gratified stardom. Her success started behind-the-scenes as a songwriter, where she accumulated a diverse catalog of hits for superstar talent like Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown and Selena Gomez. After a series of intimate and open conversations, she decided to level up as a creator and actualize her innermost ambitions, adopting the name Muni Long and embarking on a solo project.

In November 2021, Muni independently dropped her highly anticipated EP Public Displays of Affection, under her record label Supergiant Records. The EP features her widely successful single “Hrs and Hrs,” which landed her at No. 17 on the Billboard 100.

Be sure to catch her live and in action February 14th in Los Angeles. Fans can purchase tickets to attend Muni Long’s ‘One Night Only’ Valentine’s Day event with Femme It Forward and Amazon Music here.

