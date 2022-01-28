Peacock Releases First Look Trailer For Upcoming Comedy Series ‘Bust Down’ Starring Sam Jay, Chris Redd, Langston Kerman & Jak Knight

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Peacock shared the official first-look trailer for their upcoming series, Bust Down, created by and starring Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Sam Jay and Chris Redd. The unconventional comedy series is headed to the streaming platform in March with an absurd, yet relatable storyline.

Bust Down creators and stars Kerman, Knight, Jay and Redd are bringing their real friendship and natural chemistry to the screen, creating space for a new kind of unapologetically Black show and representing the relatable middle class.

The series follows the group as four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it.

The trailer opens with seemingly dynamic Black people dancing, playing instruments and being excellent. The words: Black Beauty, Black Excellence, and Black Power appear on the screen. Until, the ensemble cast is revealed with the phrase, “this ain’t it.”

We caught a sneak-peek inside the hilarious pilot episode, and the crew starts the series off early, tackling workplace issues that usually fall by the wayside. It is a refreshing take on the monotonous day jobs most of middle Black America can relate to, and it is downright funny.

The series creators and stars have a wide range of comedic backgrounds. Actor Langston Kerman is best known for his roles on Insecure and The Boys. While Jak Knight is notable for his work on Big Mouth and Black-ish. Sam Jay broke barriers with her hit HBO talk show series PAUSE with Sam Jay, speaking to her guests about current cultural issues. Emmy award-winning actor and comedian Chris Redd is best known for his performances on SNL and Kenan.

The impressive Bust Down creators and ensemble cast are preparing for their wildest ride yet. Be sure to catch all six episodes of the highly anticipated series on Thursday, March 10 on Peacock.

Watch the short trailer below.

Peacock Releases First Look Trailer For Upcoming Comedy Series ‘Bust Down’ Starring Sam Jay, Chris Redd, Langston Kerman & Jak Knight was originally published on globalgrind.com

