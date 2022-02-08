Valentines Weekend at Illuminarium

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Get a jump start to the weekend by surprising your love with one of the many unique Valentine’s Day packages offered only by Illuminarium. Located just steps from Atlanta’s famed BeltLIne, Illuminarium can transport you and your Valentine to a romantic evening under the stars, an afternoon safari adventure or exploring nightlife across the globe – no passport needed!

Illuminarium’s Valentine’s Day Packages include:

Night Under The Stars on Sat., Feb. 12 with seatings from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. Event is 21+ only with valid ID. Enjoy three-course dinner, complimentary champagne and photo package starting at $150 for admission for two.

Brunch in the WILD on Sun., Feb. 13 with seatings from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Take part in the WILDEST brunch for one day only ! Guests of all ages will enjoy entrée + side, choice of speciality drink, photo package and the Safari Guidebook. As guests nosh, WILD, the immersive experience, will be shown in its entirety. Tickets for this all-inclusive package are $50 per person.

Illuminarium After Dark on Mon., Feb. 14 from 7 – 11 p.m. For tried-and-true cupids, Illumiarium offers date night offerings sure to wow your Valentine on the special day. Both WILD After Dark and Bar at Illuminarium are 21+ only with valid ID and both packages will include a complimentary glass of champagne. For more information please visit illuminarium.com/atlanta.

Tickets for all experiences may be purchased at illuminarium.com/atlanta.

