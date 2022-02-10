Watch: Zendaya Stars In New Super Bowl Commercial Narrated By André 3000

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Zendaya stars in a Super Bowl commercial narrated by rapper André 3000. The advertisement for Squarespace is told around the popular tongue twister, “Sally’s Seashells.”

The Euphoria star is taking her gifts to the seashell business. In the commercial, Outkast rapper extraordinaire André 3000 makes a brief appearance toward the end. The Edgar Wright directed spot depicts Zendaya’s commercial character, Sally, as a budding entrepreneur. The simple, eye-catching visual set on an oceanfront is all about how “Sally sold seashells by the seashore.”

In a statement shared with Pitchfork, Zendaya says, “I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with Edgar Wright on a story narrated by André ‘3000’ Benjamin.”

The commercial was released yesterday (Feb. 9) ahead of Super Bowl LVI taking place this Sunday, February 13 in Inglewood. Aside from the main football event, fans are always eager to catch the highly anticipated commercials, which brands spend their biggest bucks to produce. Squarespace tapped two of entertainment’s biggest stars in hopes of encouraging business owners to use their platform to host their websites.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see André 3000 in this commercial as we haven’t heard much from him since his feature last year on Kanye West’s song “Life of the Party.” The rapper is set to appear in Noah Baumbach’s upcoming film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel White Noise.

Meanwhile, Zendaya is busy ruffling feathers in season 2 of the hit HBO drama series Euphoria.

Watch the extended version of Squarespace’s latest commercial starring Zendaya and André 3000 before the Super Bowl.

