HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Reebok is keeping it classic to start off 2022. The brand has launched a new Life is Not a Spectator Sport campaign starring Allen Iverson.

The new Spring/Summer 2022 campaign marks an exciting rebirth for the sports and lifestyle brand. Originally debuting “Because Life is Not a Spectator Sport “ in 1984, Reebok is returning to its roots and once again rallying around the timely premise to reintroduce as the brand platform nearly 40 years later. In this next chapter, Reebok empowers individuals to participate in whatever moves them—whether it be fashion, sport, music, art, or activism.

The campaign kicks off with a visually stunning hero film featuring a range of inspirational, creative, and determined talent, each with a unique, moving story to share—all of whom never watch life from the sidelines.

Each featured partner strives to be the antithesis of stagnant, choosing to embrace and commit to a life of passion, movement, and growth—creatively, musically or athletically. Accompanied by the likes of rapper Ghetts and visual artist Arca, Iverson is captured wearing a navy blue Reebok tracksuit.

In addition to the lineup of talent, Reebok’s Classic Leather takes the stage in the campaign as an iconic part of the brand’s heritage in sport and culture. A truly classic design that has withstood the test of time, Classic Leather will expand its legacy this Spring/Summer 2022 with new colorways, refinement and styles.

You can shop the current Classic Leather offerings here and view the Life is Not a Spectator Sport short film below.

Photo: Reebok

The Answer: Allen Iverson Stars In Reebok “Life Is Not A Spectator Sport” Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: