HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby’s beatdown of the brother of his babymother/R&B singer Danileigh is now in the hands of civil court. According to TMZ, Brandon Bills is suing DaBaby for the beatdown that happened at a California bowling alley on February 9th. The “Bop” rapper claims self-defense in the melee saying that Bills was “was running around “threatening people.” The claims include “assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence.” Bills claim that he did not fight back. It will be interesting to see what courts say with the fight going viral and seen in multiple angles.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

DaBaby has been banned from Corbin Bowl in Topanga, Ca.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He is also being investigated for assault with a deadly weapon due to Brandon being kicked in the head while on the ground.

Source | TMZ

RELATED: Danileigh’s Simple Assault Charge After Refusing To Leave Rapper Dababy’s House

RELATED: DaBeef: DaBaby & DaniLeigh Argue On Instagram Live, Pair Issue Statements As Twitter Reacts

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

DaBaby Sued By Danileigh’s Brother Brandon Bills After Bowling Alley Beatdown was originally published on themorninghustle.com