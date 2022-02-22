Slutty Vegan Broken Into, Robber Caught On Camera [Video]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta’s own, Slutty Vegan was broken into this morning around 2 am. The security camera was able to catch the robber breaking into the building. The popular vegan restaurant went to Instagram to give detail of the break-in, “In the early morning hours, someone broke into & stole a few items from our RDA location.

Other businesses on the block were also broken into.

We are all okay, however, our RDA location will be closed for the remainder of the day as we rectify this unfortunate situation.

Please visit our Edgewood location at 476 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30310 to experience some Slutty goodness.”

Luckily no one was hurt, however, the robber has not been found as of yet.

More news to come as the story develops.

