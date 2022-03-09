Register Now to Win Tickets to see Regina Hall’s ‘Master’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

In writer-director Mariama Diallo’s debut feature, Master, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) has recently been promoted to “Master” of a residence hall, the first time at storied Ancaster College that a Black woman has held the post. Determined to breathe new life into a centuries-old tradition, Gail soon finds herself wrapped up in the trials and tribulations of Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), an energetic and optimistic Black freshman. Jasmine’s time at Ancaster hits a snag early on when she’s assigned a dorm room that is rumored to be haunted. Check out the trailer here! Register now to win passes for the advance screening Wednesday, March 16 at 6PM at the Midtown Art Cinema.

REGISTER HERE

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: