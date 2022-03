HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

RADIO ONE ATLANTA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE PRESENTS THE 4TH ANNUAL DEKALB COUNTY EASTER EGG & SCAVENGER HUNT EGGTRAVAGANZA, SATURDAY, APRIL 16, FROM 2 P.M. TO 5P.M. AT EXCHANGE PARK LOCATED AT 2771 COLUMBIA DRIVE IN DECATUR.

THE EVENT WILL FEATURE EGG DASHES FOR CHILDREN K THROUGH EIGHT. IT WILL ALSO FEATURE AN ADULT HUNT, VENDORS, GIVEAWAYS AND PHOTOS WITH THE EASTER BUNNY PLUS AN EASTER BUCKET GIVEAWAY WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.

IT’S THE 4TH ANNUAL DEKALB COUNTY EASTER EGG & SCAVENGER HUNT PRESENTED BY AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE, DEKALB PARKS AND RECREATION, DEKALB COUNTY PARENT AND FAMILY ENGAGEMENT, GAMOUROUS GEMZ AND RADIO ONE ATLANTA

4th Annual Easter Egg Extravagance was originally published on majicatl.com

