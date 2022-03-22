NBC’s “SNL” Announces Return Dates, Hosts & Musical Guests For April Shows

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

NBC‘s beloved late-night sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live” announced the return date of its 47th season and the accompanying hosts and musical guests for the shows.

The legendary show, which hasn’t aired a new episode since March 12 when Zoë Kravitz hosted and Rosalia was the musical guest, will return on April 2.

APRIL 2, 2022

The ‘SNL’ season will pick back up on April 2 with stand-up comedian, actor, writer, director, and producer Jerrod Carmichael presiding over the hosting duties for the first time. Carmichael’s new special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” debuts April 1 on HBO.

Joining Carmichael on the show will be musical guest Gunna. The Grammy-Award nominated College Park, Georgia born artist’s latest album, “DS4Ever,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This will mark Gunna’s first time performing as the “SNL” musical guest.

APRIL 9, 2022

The following week, hosting responsibilities will be shifted over to Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal last hosted “SNL” in 2007. The Academy Award-nominated actor next stars in “Ambulance,” coming to theaters April 8.

Joining Gyllenhaal as a second-timer to ‘SNL’ will be Camila Cabello (first time since 2019). The Grammy-nominated artist’s highly anticipated new album, “Familia,” will be released April 8.

APRIL 16, 2022

Lizzo will pull double duty when she takes the stage for her “SNL” hosting debut and a second musical guest appearance on April 16 (her first was in December of 2019). The Grammy winner stars in the competition series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” premiering March 25 on Prime Video.

With that kind of star power, the April shows are sure to please and hopefully bring the show more hardware. The Lorne Michaels created and executive produced show was the number one entertainment program last season in the 18-49 demographic and won 8 Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, “SNL” will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

