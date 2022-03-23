Red Bull Dance Your Style Announces 2022 Season

Red Bull Dance Your Style is BACK! The premiere one-on-one street dance competition will bring together the country’s top street dancers this Spring.

The world’s best street dancers will come together this Spring for the return of the premiere one-on-one street dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style. For its 2022 season, Red Bull Dance Your Style will amplify dance scenes from all corners of the country, traveling to Tampa, Chicago, Washington D.C., Oakland, Atlanta and New Orleasns to celebrate the diverse dance community and determine who will go on to represent the country at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Final.

Kicking off on Thursday, April 7 from the iconic House of Blues in Boston, the all-style dance competition will summon the region’s best dancers ranging across hip-hop, house, waacking, turfing, trumping, popping and everything in between. Via bracket style tournament, dancers will battle one-on-one to a spontaneous music set of randomly selected genres while the audience votes to determine who advances onto the next round. With no panel judges, no planned choreography, and no pre-chosen music, it’s all about embracing the moment, wowing the crowd and moving to the beat.

The U.S. competition circuit will close with the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals USA in New Orleans, spanning a full weekend from Saturday, May 21 through Sunday, May 22. Creating a platform for education, connection and celebration, the weekend will offer a line-up of dance programming including select events, workshops and performances with scenesf from across the country. The weekend will conclude with the final dance battle giving winners a final shot at advancing onto the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals, by battling wildcards including Lily Frias, Nick Fury, Tyler D Creator and Toyin.

2022 RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE U.S. SCHEDULE

**Find out more information for each event on https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-dance-your-style-usa

Following 130 events in over 30 countries all around the globe, dance’s heavy-hitters will come together to battle for the third-ever Red Bull Dance Your Style World Championship title. For more information about where to buy tickets and event details follow the Red Bull Dance Your Style website and be sure to follow @RedBullDance on Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Announces 2022 Season was originally published on globalgrind.com

