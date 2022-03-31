8 items

Here’s Your Sign to Shoot Your Shot: Instagram…

Prayers: Singer Betty Davis Has Passed at The…

New Year, New Job: Coach Shaun D’s Tips…

Texas School Board Member Getting Death Threats For…
10 items

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into…

Breaking: Verdict Announced In Jussie Smollett Trial

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call
15 items

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art &…
15 items

Remembering Tamir Rice: A Legacy Of Photos Six…

BREAKING: 8 Dead and Hundreds Injured At Travis…
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chloe Bailey Strips Down To Tease Her New Single, ‘Treat Me’

Chloe Bailey bares all while promoting her new single, "Treat Me."

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-OSCAR-NOMINEE

Source: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty

Chloe Bailey has taken to Instagram to strip down and bare all while teasing her new single, “Treat Me” and she looks good!

For her IG post, the r&b songstress posed in nothing but black undies and a massive black jacket. She accessorized the look with black platform heels, a dramatic necklace that stopped at her belly button and wore trendy, square glasses on her face. As for her hair, she traded in her signature locs for a high ponytail with a thick bang that laid across her forehead. The finished black and white cover art looked perfect, which included the singer’s name and the new song’s title, “Treat Me” handwritten in red ink.

‘TREAT ME DROPS 4/8 y’all ready? make sure you pre-save, link in bio 🖤,” the r&b crooner captioned the photo.

Check out the hawt look below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbxmDjpuQTg/

But this new single isn’t the only thing we’re anticipating from the “Have Mercy” artist. Chloe recently took to Twitter to dish out the deets on her new album which could arrive this summer. In a series of tweets, she shared her excitement for the upcoming project with her fans, Tweeting, “I don’t control dates or anything, but just know i’m super proud of this project. it means absolutely everything to me.”

We can’t wait to stream the new single!

Don’t miss…  

Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again!

Chloe Bailey Strips Down To Tease Her New Single, ‘Treat Me’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
Close