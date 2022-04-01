8 items

Here’s Your Sign to Shoot Your Shot: Instagram…

Prayers: Singer Betty Davis Has Passed at The…

New Year, New Job: Coach Shaun D’s Tips…

Texas School Board Member Getting Death Threats For…
10 items

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into…

Breaking: Verdict Announced In Jussie Smollett Trial

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call
15 items

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art &…
15 items

Remembering Tamir Rice: A Legacy Of Photos Six…

BREAKING: 8 Dead and Hundreds Injured At Travis…
HomeEntertainment News

Exclusive: ‘Bridgerton’ Actors Luke Newton & Luke Thompson Spill Show Script Secrets!

| 04.01.22
Dismiss
Bridgerton Season 2 Episodic Stills

Source: Liam Daniel / Netflix

Global Grind’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with ‘Bridgerton’ actors Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) & Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) ahead of the season 2 premiere about how their characters have grown since Season 1. The actors also spoke about the show’s famous sex scenes and revealed that their scripts have some really funny and specific stage directions!

Check out the full interview below:

Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ is streaming now on Netflix!

Exclusive: ‘Bridgerton’ Actors Luke Newton & Luke Thompson Spill Show Script Secrets!  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
Close