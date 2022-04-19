Eight-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry has been in countless commercials over the years, but this specific one was a nope for him.

Universal Pictures, Monkeypaw Productions and Disney CreativeWorks debuted an exclusive new spot for Oscar winner Jordan Peele’s new horror epic, NOPE (in theaters July 22) featuring the sharpshooting Curry in an homage to the film’s trailer. You can watch the trailer below.

The spot first aired during NBA Countdown (ESPN and ABC’s pre-game show) on April 16 ahead of Curry’s first game of the playoffs between his Golden State Warriors and the visiting Denver Nuggets. It was conceived by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and directed by acclaimed American photographer Kwaku Alston.

After redefining modern horror with hits Get Out (2017) and Us (2019), Peele returns as he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya (who also starred in Peele’s Get Out), Keke Palmer (Alice, Hustlers) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

The film also stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection). Not only did Peele write and direct the film, he also produced the film alongside Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman). The film wiki be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

The 30-second spot features Curry as he shoots baskets inside an empty barn on an isolated horse ranch. When the power inexplicably goes out, and the wind kicks up, an ominous shadow passes over the barn entrance. Curry looks up, assesses the situation and quickly decides, “NOPE.” You can watch the spot below.

Nope, shot in 65mm film and IMAX, arrives in theaters July 22, 2022.

It’s A Nope For Me: Steph Curry Stars In New Spot For Jordan Peele’s New Film ‘NOPE’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

