Draft Day: Omari Hardwick & Kelly Rowland Join Marsai Martin in “Fantasy Football”

Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films’ new live-action film ‘Fantasy Football,’ set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ later this year, announced that its cast has been rounded out. Joining Marsai Martin are Omari Hardwick , Kelly Rowland and Emmy Award-winner Rome Flynn . NFL Films and EA Sports have also signed on to supply expertise on various aspects related to the film’s production. The film begins shooting this month in Atlanta, GA, in partnership with The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment.

Also announced as cast members were Elijah Robinson as Nate, Hanani Taylor (Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe) as Kayla, Abigail Killmeier (Love, Victor) as Margot, Tyla Harris (For Life) as Zoey, and Isac Ivan as Oliver.

‘Fantasy Football’ follows 16-year-old Callie A. Coleman (Martin) who discovers she can control her professional football player dad, Bobby Coleman’s (Hardwick) prowess on the field through EA SPORTS Madden NFL. Callie’s mom, Keisha Coleman, will be played by Rowland. Flynn will play Bobby’s rookie archrival, Anderson Fisher.

The film which is based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones, Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree was directed by NAACP Image Award-winner Anton Cropper (Black-ish) and written by Emmy Award winners Dan Gurewitch and David Young.

The SpringHill Company (Space Jam: A New Legacy) will produce ‘Fantasy Football.’ The media conglomerate led by LeBron James and Maverick Carter will produce the film in partnership with the talented Marsai Martin and her father Joshua Martin of Genius Entertainment (Little). The aforementioned James along with Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson will serve as producers for The SpringHill Company while Carol Martin and Jamila Jordan-Theus will take on executive producer responsibilities for Genius Entertainment. Production of the film at Awesomeness is overseen by Syrinthia Studer, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films, and Jessica Smith, Director of Development. Timothy Bourne serves as producer.

Following The J Team, executive produced by and starring Jojo Siwa and the Honor Society starring Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo, Fantasy Football is the third film to enter production under Awesomeness and Nickelodeon Live-Action Film Studio head Studer.

