Sza Partners With Crocs For Her First-Ever SZA X Crocs Collaboration

If you’re a Sza fan and a Crocs lover, then your day has been made. The I Hate You singer announced on her Instagram today that her Crocs collaboration is now available to those who love fun, comfortable footwear.

“DAAAAH IM SO EXCITED A chill mind deserves chill shoes. That’s why my @crocs collab is available right now at crocs.com #SZAXCrocs,” wrote the singer on her Instagram account. To promote her new partnership, Sza posed in a outdoor setting sporting a striped collar shirt, green and yellow tie-dye joggers, gold and white tie-dye socks, and her signature crocs.

The collection of comfy footwear features stylish clogs and slides with a woodgrain base and charms that match her personality to a tee by representing peace and sustainability. The laidback shoes also promote Zen and positivity. “SZA and Crocs want you to find your personal comfort and stay Zen—then pass the positivity on,” the website says.

In order to purchase from this collaboration, one must enter a drawing at crocs.com. It costs $70 to enter the drawing for the Sza X Crocs Classic Clogs and $40 to enter the drawing for the Sza X Classic Slides. The drawing began this morning (May 2nd) at 11AM and closes on May 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

