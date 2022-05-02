ATL: Meet Jack Harlow at DTLR!

CLOSE
ATLANTA! We’re excited to announce our new in-store event with @jackharlow! Celebrating the upcoming release of his new album #ComeHomeTheKidsMissYou, Jack will be at the DTLR at Camp Creek on May 11th, starting at 4pm ET. You’ll have a chance to purchase a physical copy of his new CD and get an autograph from Jack himself!
🗓: Wednesday, May 11th
🕰: 4pm ET
📍: 3614 Marketplace Blvd., East Point, GA 30344
In order to guarantee entry into this event, here are your two ticket options:
- $15.99 – In Person Option
- Starting May 6th at 2pm ET., you can purchase a ticket/wristband in person at our DTLR Camp Creek location for $15.99. You will receive the physical CD of Come Home The Kids Miss You upon arrival to the in-store event on May 11th (you will not be able to get the CD beforehand). Please make sure to bring your wristband with you to ensure access. Please also note we are not responsible for lost or stolen wristbands.
- $19.99 – Online Option
- Purchase an online ticket via Eventbrite, available now for $19.99. By purchasing a digital ticket, you will be guaranteed entry into the event. You will receive your physical CD of Come Home The Kids Miss You upon arrival to the event on May 11th (you will not be able to get the CD beforehand). Please be prepared to show your online ticket upon arrival to ensure access.
Due to high demand, we suggest early arrival to this event. Please note we have a limited amount of time with the artist. We can only guarantee entry to those who purchase their ticket ahead of time. All others will be on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.
