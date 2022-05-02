ATL: Meet Jack Harlow at DTLR!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

ATLANTA! We’re excited to announce our new in-store event with @jackharlow! Celebrating the upcoming release of his new album #ComeHomeTheKidsMissYou, Jack will be at the DTLR at Camp Creek on May 11th, starting at 4pm ET. You’ll have a chance to purchase a physical copy of his new CD and get an autograph from Jack himself!

🗓: Wednesday, May 11th

🕰: 4pm ET

📍: 3614 Marketplace Blvd., East Point, GA 30344

In order to guarantee entry into this event, here are your two ticket options: