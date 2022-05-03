Happy AAPI Heritage Month: Acclaimed Director Andrew Ahn Kicks Off 38th Annual Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

As we continue to celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI), the 38th Annual Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (LAAPFF) will kick-off this week with Fire Island director Andrew Ahn.

The festival announced its schedule of panel discussions as part of the festival’s C3 Programming (Conference for Creative Content). Learn more about what the festival has to offer this year.

These discussions are taking place on Saturday, May 7 at the Director’s Guild of America (DGA). Acclaimed director Ahn will join the fireside chat in conversation with Dino-Ray Ramos of Diaspora, discussing Ahn’s latest and most anticipated project Fire Island. The two will also discuss queer representation in Asian media in the past decade and how it has evolved throughout the years leading up to the release of his upcoming film this summer. This fireside chat will take place Saturday at 3PM PT at the DGA Theater.

Additional discussions on Saturday as part of C3 include:

Muslim Cinematic Futures

The day of panel discussion will begin with Muslim Cinematic Futures, a live worldbuilding session that allows Muslim artists and culture workers to open a portal to the future design a radically aspirational media arts ecosystem that uplifts authentic and nuanced stories of Muslim life, abundance and joy – and will draft the roadmap to arrive there. Panelists include: Karim Ahmad, Restoring the Future; Aqsa Altaf, Zafar; Fawzia Mirza, Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night; Faroukh Virani, Subscribe / Follow This panel will be at 12PM at the DGA Theater. This panel is preceded by a pre-reception hosted by Restoring The Future. The collaboration will allow festival guests and allies to connect.

Crossings, Conversations, and Convictions: A Look at Generational Grassroots Movements

Filmmakers Deann Borshay Liem (CROSSINGS), Lan Nguyen (CAMBODIA TOWN THRIVES and CONVERSATIONS AT THE REGISTER), and Eugene Yi (FREE CHOL SOO LEE) joined by moderators and UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs professors, Lee Ann Wang and Karen Umemoto to discuss the social movements explored in their respective films and the importance of taking action. This panel will be at 2PM at the DGA Theater.

Nickelodeon: Remolding the Industry: Journeys Into Animation

A moderated discussion centered on personal career journeys in the animation industry. From getting their start, to advocating for themselves, and how the industry landscape has changed, panelists from Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation Studios will share their career paths. Additionally, panelists will discuss representation in the industry behind the scenes and on the screen. This panel will be at 4PM at the DGA Theater.

The 38th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, presented by Visual Communications, runs from May 5 – 13, 2022 as a hybrid event, taking place virtually and in person at select cinemas in the Los Angeles area. LAAPFF is the largest festival of its kind in Southern California and a proud Academy Award-qualifying film festival for the Short Film Awards.

All panel discussions are free and tickets are available here.

