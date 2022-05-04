May the Fourth Be With You: The Most Star Wars Obsessed States Ever

The phrase “May the fourth be with you” has become embedded in people’s heads over the years. The phrase plays on the similarities of the date May 4th and the saying that became popular from the Star Wars film series. May 4th has actually been dubbed National Star Wars Day in honor of the growing association between the date and Star Wars.

In celebration of the holiday, the team at Shane Co. analyzed search volume for different heroes, villains, movies, TV shows, planets, vehicles and species. After that, they crunched the numbers in order to determine which states are the most and least obsessed with Star Wars.

Hover over any state to see its top-searched Star Wars hero, villain, movie or TV show, location, vehicle, and species!

While most fans of Star Wars would assume that Luke Skywalker or Obi-Wan Kenobi would be the most searched characters, there was actually a different choice. Grogu, or “Baby Yoda” ended up finishing as the most searched-for Star Wars hero in the most states (10). Another result that might’ve been a surprise to fans was the fact that Darth Vader wasn’t even the most searched-for Star Wars villain in more than even a single state. The top-searched Star Wars villain in the most states (10) was Emperor Palpatine, the original trilogy’s main antagonist.

2017’s ‘The Last Jedi’ was the top-searched Star Wars movie or TV show overall. Even with having current shows out like ‘The Mandalorian’ and the upcoming ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘The Last Jedi’ was the most searched-for Star Wars movie or TV show in over five times as many states as ‘Revenge of the Sith,’ which was the second-most searched-for piece of Star Wars media.

The iconic Star Destroyer from the first film was by far the top-searched Star Wars vehicle. The most searched-for location was the Wookiee planet of Kashyyyk. The Sith Order was looked up over three times as often as the second-most searched-for Star Wars species, the Hutts.

Here’s a look at the top five most popular Star Wars obsessed states, which all happened to be western states.

Who are your favorite heroes and villains of Star Wars? Does your favorite species, location and vehicle match the most searched for your state? Let us know in the comments. Make sure to catch your favorite Star Wars TV show or movie today in celebration of the holiday. MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU!

