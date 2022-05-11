Ain’t No Party Like A ‘House Party!’ Here’s A First Look At The Updated Cult Classic Coming To HBO Max

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Even if you aren’t old enough to remember when ‘House Party’ was first released chances are you’ve seen the film and its sequels at some point.

Now this generation will have their own version, thanks to New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 cult comedy House Party which comes to HBO Max on July 28. Calmatic directs off a screenplay by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover. Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom and DC Young Fly star. LeBron James and Maverick Carter produce through their SpringHill Company. The company’s Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson executive produce along with Reginald Hudlin, Warrington Hudlin and Gretel Twombly.

We’re excited to be the FIRST to share images from the film featuring the stars Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore as well as Karen Obilom.

Are you eager to see how LeBron and Mav put their spin on this movie? We’re eager to see if they are able to incorporate dance moves, a love triangle (or square?), disapproving parents, raging hormones and persistent bullies that match the energy of the original.

Will you be watching?!

