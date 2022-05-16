Clean Sweep: A Look At The 2022 BBMA’s Most Awarded Artists

2022 Billboard Music Awards Top Artists Include The Weekend, Drake & Doja Cat
Last night, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The annual music award ceremony’s 29th edition, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, kicked off with the executive producer’s performance of latest single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, followed by a “Mo Money, Mo Problems” ensemble with son Christian King Combs and Teyana Taylor.
The red carpet was riddled with glamorously dressed celebrities and artists from every genre. Megan Thee Stallion graced the carpet in a sexy, futuristic wrap around number, accentuating those voluptuous curves. The City Girls became topic of discussion with their formal, asymmetrical dresses, serving 80’s homecoming ferocity. During the City Girls’ presentation of the Top R&B Artist award (which Doja Cat ultimately took home), Jatavia “JT” Johnson had a wardrobe malfunction which left her pretty kitty exposed. While she quickly jumped online to address fans about the malfunction, stating it was just her underwear underneath her dress, the internet wasted no time raving about the mishap in the super short cut sheer, shimmered dress.
Revealing attire aside, many R&B and Hip-Hop faves swept the ceremony, clearing out almost every category in their respective genre. The Weeknd led the pack of nominees with 17 nods. His duet “Save Your Tears (Remix)” with Ariana Grande was up for an impressive six nominations. Behind him, Miss Doja Kitty had an astounding 14 nominations, Justin Bieber and Kanye West trailed with 13 nominations. See the full list of R&B and Rap category winners below. What do you think? Were these awards well-deserved?!
Top Male R&B Artist – The Weekend
Nominees: Giveon, Khalid
Top Female R&B Artist – Doja Cat
Nominees: Summer Walker, SZA
Top Rap Artist – Drake
Nominees: Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist – Drake
Nominees: Juice WRLD, Polo G
Top Gospel Artist – Ye
Nominees: CeCe Winans, Elevation Worship, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Top Rap Album – Drake/Certified Lover Boy
Nominees: Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Top Rap Tour – Omarion & Bow Wow
Nominees: J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour
Top R&B Tour – Bruno Mars At Park MGM
Nominees: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Gospel Album – Ye/Donda
Nominees:CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
Top Christian Album – Ye/Donda
Nominees: Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
Top Viral Song – Kiss Me More/Doja Cat, Sza
Nominees: Gayle, “abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top R&B Song – Silk Sonic/”Leave The Door Open”
Nominees: Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”
Top Rap Song – Lil Nas X, Jack harlow/ Industry Baby
Nominees: Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “Rapstar”
Top Artist -Drake
Nominees: Doja Cat
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top Male Artist – Drake
Nominees: Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top R&B Album – Doja Cat/Planet Her
Nominees: Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Female Artist – Megan Thee Stallion
Nominees: Cardi B, Latto
Icon Award – Mary J. Blige
Clean Sweep: A Look At The 2022 BBMA’s Most Awarded Artists was originally published on globalgrind.com