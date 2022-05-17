XYZ Films and Ingenious Media recently released the trailer for their upcoming supernatural comedy ‘GATLOPP.’

In the film, a group of old friends reunites for a nostalgic evening of fun and games after a decade apart. After one too many, they decide to play a drinking game, but it’s quickly revealed that this game comes with supernatural stakes. Mischief leads to mayhem, and the group realizes that if they can’t come together to win the game by sunrise, they will be forced to play for eternity – in hell.

Sounds like an adventure right? You can watch the trailer below.

Alberto Belli (The House of Flowers) directed ‘GATLOPP.’ The film was written by Jim Mahoney (Klaus) who is an executive producer and also stars in the film alongside Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Jon Bass (Baywatch), Sarunas J. Jackson (Insecure), Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), John Ales (The Nutty Professor) and Amy Davidson (8 Simple Rules).

Mark Lane, James Harris, Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel serve as producers for the highly anticipated film.

‘GATLOPP’ will be available on Demand and Digital on June 16, 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates from the film and let us know what you think about the trailer in the comments.

The post WATCH: XYZ Films Releases Trailer for Upcoming Supernatural Comedy ‘Gatlopp’ appeared first on Global Grind.

WATCH: XYZ Films Releases Trailer for Upcoming Supernatural Comedy ‘Gatlopp’ was originally published on globalgrind.com