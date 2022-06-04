Ella Mai Talks “Heart On My Sleeve,” Fear Of Sophomore Jinx, & More!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Ella Mai is back with a new album and a single that’s already dominating both the Billboard charts and the air waves alike .

The 28-year-old songstress tapped in with The Morning Hustle’s Headkrack & Lore’l to share the love and process of “Heart On My Sleeve.” Its been four years since the London bred singer released her platinum selling, debut self-titled project. She’s not afraid to admit she had a bit of “sophomore jinx” jitters when it came gearing up for the release of this latest project.

Watch our full interview with her and download her new album, Heart On My Sleeve everywhere music is streamed.

