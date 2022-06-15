California native and rising artist Shady Blu is showing the world that she’s here to stay!

As the first release from the recently announced partnership between MixedbyAli’s No Name Recordings/Interscope Records, she released the official music video for her debut single ‘Jealousy’ this week. She released the single last Wednesday (June 8) and follows it up with a visual that has a glowing summer feel. The video follows her around where she eventually ends up at a backyard pool party hanging out with friends and ignoring the jealousy around her. You can watch the video here.

The singer/songwriter and rapper combines her expressive vocals and vulnerable lyrics with lush ambient soundscapes to create theme songs for the aspirational and the misunderstood. On ‘Jealousy,’ which is the single to her forthcoming new project, these elements swirl together. Blu lets loose a barrage of suspicions as she diagnoses the envy of jealous friends with a rapid-fire delivery.

Shady’s growth has been exponential over the years. After tapping for fun at various points in high, she recorded her first song in 2016 and started making music in earnest in 2020. Her first offering was ‘Dream$,’ a semi-free-associative bop infused with melody and flashes of big dreams. After releasing two additional songs, she was searching for an audio engineer when she stumbled upon the Instagram account of Derek Ali-otherwise known as MixedByAli (known for his work with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q and more). She sent him a DM with her music and he was immediately impressed. They began a partnership and by 2021, she’d been signed to Ali’s No Name Recordings.

Now as she prepares her new project, it won’t be long before the world knows Shady’s talent the same way Ali does. What are your thoughts on the ‘Jealous’ video? Will you be tapping into more of Shady’s music in the future? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Shady Blu Doesn’t Want Any ‘Jealousy’ Around In Her New Video was originally published on globalgrind.com