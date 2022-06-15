Watch: Netflix Releases ‘Matilda the Musical’ First-Look Teaser Trailer With A Terrifying Emma Thompson As Miss Trunchbull

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical heads to Netflix this holiday season. The musical fantasy film stars Emma Thompson, Emma Stone, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch. Fans’ childhood favorite film is trending on Twitter since the official first-look trailer was released.

The upcoming musical fantasy film is directed by Matthew Warchus, written by Dennis Kelly and based on the 1988 children’s novel of the same name by Dahl and the 2010 musical adaptation of the book.

Netflix released a first-look teaser of the holiday season special Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical with Weir starring as Matilda, the extraordinary and magical little girl with a world of imagination.

The film adaptation, written by Kelly, adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of the stage’s Matilda The Musical, also stars Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee. The ensemble features Charlie Hodson-Prior, Meesha Garbett, Rei Yamauchi Fulker, Winter Jarrett Glasspool, Andrei Shen and Ashton Robertson.

The teaser trailer features several scenes from the iconic story like Miss Trunchbull catapulting a kid across the schoolyard, the popular scene where the little boy devours an entire chocolate cake and Matilda being sent to the infamous “chokey.”

The upcoming Netflix adaptation aims to offer a new take on the popular stage musical.

The official film description:

Matilda Wormwood (Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. While her parents (Graham and Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.

The film will feature original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. It is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Netflix will debut Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical across the world (excluding the UK and Ireland) this holiday season. Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures will release the film in UK and Ireland exclusively in theaters on December 2, 2022.

Watch the first-look trailer below:

