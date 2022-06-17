Oonts Oonts Music? Twitter Reacts To The Release Of Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Album

We all love surprises right?

Merely hours after Beyoncé set the internet ablaze by announcing that she would be releasing her seventh album entitled ‘Renaissance‘ on July 29, Drake decided to up the ante yesterday (June 16). The 35-year old sent the internet into a further frenzy and completely caught fans off guard when he revealed that he would be dropping his seventh album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind‘ at midnight.

‘Honestly, Nevermind‘ comes only nine months after his last effort, ‘Certified Lover Boy,‘ which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 613,000 album equivalent units. It became Drake’s tenth US number-one album.

The 14-track surprise release only features one of Drake’s constant collaborators, 21 Savage. Production on the album was handled by various producers including Carnage, Black Coffee and 40 just to name a few. The Canadian rapper dedicated this album to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away last year due to cardiac angiosarcoma.

As surprised as fans were to get a new Drake project, they might’ve been even more surprised by what kind of album it was they got. Champagne Papi took a complete detour from what his fans might be used to from him and released an entire house record. Of course it also has R&B elements and Drake’s conventional style of hip-hop, but it is not by any means the traditional Drake album most are accustomed to hearing.

It didn’t take long for fans and critics alike to chime in on Aubrey’s latest album. The reactions were very much so a mixed bag. There were people who called the album trash after it only had been out for 45 minutes. Some people noted that the album wasn’t terrible but it might not be for them specifically. Other listeners stated that it might take some time for the project to grow on them. There were also those who felt that the people “hating” weren’t fans of house music and needed to expand their palettes. All of the deferring opinions can’t be considered surprising seeing as to how anytime Drake drops, there’s always a million conversations about the quality and evolution of the superstar’s music.

People that enjoyed it noted that tracks ‘Jimmy Cooks,’ ‘Sticky,’ ‘Texts Go Green,’ and ‘Liability’ were standouts on the album. Drake released a music video for the song ‘Falling Back’ today (June 17). In the video, Drake is seen marrying 23 women with Tristan Thompson observing as his best man. You can watch the video here.

For the fans out there who might not be feeling this version of Drake, no worries. On his new Sound42 SiriusXM radio show Table For One, he revealed that he was readying another Scary Hours project.

What’s your verdict on the album? Will you be putting it in your rotation? What are your favorite tracks? Hop in the comments and share your thoughts with us.

