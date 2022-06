HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Atlanta & AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE PRESENT THE BACK TO SCHOOL BASH, SATURDAY, JULY 3OTH AT EXCHANGE PARK RECREATION CENTER, LOCATED AT 2817 CLIFTON SPRINGS RD IN DECATUR FROM 11AM TO 2PM.

WE HAVE OVER 500 BOOK BAGS TO GIVE AWAY, SCHOOL SUPPLIES, COMMUNITY RESOURCES, SNACKS AND MORE!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY MAJIC ATL!

Back to School Bash Dekalb: Book Bags, School Supplies & More! was originally published on majicatl.com