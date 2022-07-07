Exclusive: Chris Hemsworth Talks ‘Thor: Love And Thunder,’ The Secret To A Thor Summer Body, His Favorite Thor Moment & More!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Thor time!

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ finds the strongest Avenger (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who—to Thor’s surprise—inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjølnir, as the Mighty Thor.

“On ‘Black Swan,’ I was asked to get as small as possible,” said Portman in an interview with Variety. “Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That’s an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman.”

“To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, ‘Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,’” she continued. “When you’re small — and also, I think, because I started as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that.”

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Written and directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi (who also helmed ‘Thor: Ragnarok’), the fourth film of the epic series is jam-packed with hilarious shenanigans, classic Rock anthems, and heart that sets it apart from most MCU films.

There’s also enjoyable cameos by The Guardians of the Galaxy and Russell Crowe who steals the show as the hilariously debaucherous Zeus.

We caught up with the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, who told us what fans should expect from Thor’s latest adventure, revealed the secret to a Thor summer body, shared his favorite Thor moment (so far), and more in our interview you can enjoy below:

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ storms into theaters everyhere tomorrow, July 8th.

