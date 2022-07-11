Vanity Rose Releases ‘Pretty Girls Get Lonely’ 3-Pack

Coming off of their recent performance at Essence Festival, Atlanta’s hottest new all-girl group Vanity Rose returned with new music last Friday (July 8). The 3-pack includes new singles ‘Pretty Girls Get Lonely,’ ‘Deserve Dat’ and ‘Any B*tch.’ The release of the tracks come at a perfect time as the ladies are set to go on Coi Leray‘s Trendsetter Tour, which kicks off July 28, 2022 in Minneapolis.

The Hip Hop & R&B trio comprised of members Hazel, Hennessey and Honey provide a unique blend of melodic rap melodies and heavy-hitting bars with one theme in continuity: female power. In ‘Deserve Dat,’ the women share how happy they are to find the right men who set the bar in relationships. All three singles are relatable and upbeat. They are dedicated to the ladies and are perfect for them to be back outside. You can listen to the tracks here.

The stand out single ‘Pretty Girls Get Lonely’ amplifies the women’s ATL roots. The song is sampled from Field Mob’s ‘Sick of Being Lonely.’ The track is produced DJ Swanqo, who recently produced Cardi B‘s ‘Up.’ ‘Any B*tch is produced by Grammy-nominated producers Swiff D and Rance from 1500 or Nothin’. DJ Chose produced ‘Deserve Dat.’

“This three-pack describes things we’ve gone through or may be going through right now,” Vanity Rose exclaims, “…it wouldn’t be Vanity Rose if we didn’t add a little bit of ratchet!”

Other artists on Coi Leray’s Trendsetter Tour include B-Lovee, Rek Banga and more. The 17 tour stops are as follows: Minneapolis on July 28th, Detroit August 1st, Philadelphia on August 4th, Boston on August 7th, New York City on August 9th, Washington D.C. August 10th, Charlotte August 11th, Atlanta August 13th, Nashville August 14th, Dallas August 17th, San Francisco on August 22nd, Los Angeles August 23rd, and San Diego August 25th.

You can get tickets for the tour here. To stay connected with everything Vanity Rose, visit the site https://www.ftsoutback.com/vanityrose.

